Jefferies Financial Group Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $2,850.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,473.33.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,314.77 on Tuesday. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,323.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,196.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,926.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,332,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

