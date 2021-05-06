Jeffrey P. Bezos Sells 109,945 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AMZN opened at $3,270.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,259.60 and its 200-day moving average is $3,201.53. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,320.00 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.77, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,094.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

