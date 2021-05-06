Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of JRSH opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.65 million, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.77. Jerash Holdings has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $6.95.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $20.66 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jerash Holdings will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US) by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 6,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) in the third quarter valued at $79,000. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

