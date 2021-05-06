JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.52 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 144,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 19.6% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 121,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% during the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $167.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.59. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

