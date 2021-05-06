JJJ Advisors Inc. Acquires 36 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 83.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Broadcom by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Broadcom by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 590.0% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total value of $2,788,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,256,368 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO opened at $443.83 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.75 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $471.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $438.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $181.22 billion, a PE ratio of 70.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

