JJJ Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

JJJ Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 475,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,479,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 67.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 93,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,363,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Pritchard Capital lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $119.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.68. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $101.27 and a 1-year high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.