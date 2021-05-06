JJJ Advisors Inc. Has $52,000 Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

JJJ Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 39.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 393 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the third quarter worth approximately $338,000. First American Bank boosted its position in NIKE by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 53,350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $432,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in NIKE by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 33,174 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in NIKE by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,537 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $132.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $208.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.55, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.96 and a 200-day moving average of $135.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Cowen upped their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.83.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

