JJJ Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 83.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 603 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 267.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 30,095 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 49,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

RHI opened at $89.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.59. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.82 and a 1 year high of $89.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.97%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

