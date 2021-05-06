JJJ Advisors Inc. Makes New $42,000 Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $392.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $369.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.24. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $288.92 and a 1-year high of $397.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.00.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

