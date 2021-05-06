JJJ Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,276 Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 242.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Grifols were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Grifols by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 286,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 161,783 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 57,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 23,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 730.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 187,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 164,843 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grifols in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 15.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on GRFS. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Friday, January 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Grifols in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of GRFS opened at $17.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average is $17.89. Grifols, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09). Grifols had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Analysts predict that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grifols

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

