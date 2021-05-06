JMP Securities Raises Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target to $172.00

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $149.00 to $172.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PEGA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pegasystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.76. 3,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,597. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of -143.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $82.12 and a 52 week high of $148.80.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pegasystems will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.60%.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $827,396.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,756.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $114,727.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,074.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,307 shares of company stock worth $1,637,696. Corporate insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Pegasystems by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

