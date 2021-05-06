Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $66.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Johnson Controls International traded as high as $64.29 and last traded at $63.75, with a volume of 17548 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.89.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. OTR Global raised Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,049.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $280,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,028,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,593 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,881,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,090,000 after acquiring an additional 734,151 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at $295,934,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,975,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,143 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,262,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,585,000 after acquiring an additional 309,126 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

