Johnson & Johnson Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $10.16 Per Share (NYSE:JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Johnson & Johnson in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen expects that the company will post earnings of $10.16 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $166.36. 75,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,139,145. The company has a market cap of $437.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $362,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 38,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 59,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

