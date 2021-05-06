JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Leoni (ETR:LEO) a €5.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Leoni (ETR:LEO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

LEO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Leoni and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Warburg Research set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on Leoni and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Independent Research set a €9.10 ($10.71) price objective on Leoni and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Leoni and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on Leoni and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of €6.73 ($7.92).

Shares of Leoni stock opened at €12.74 ($14.99) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 606.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $416.20 million and a P/E ratio of -1.21. Leoni has a 1-year low of €4.30 ($5.06) and a 1-year high of €15.03 ($17.68).

About Leoni

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

