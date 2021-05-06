JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target to $47.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.50 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $45.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.39.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,479,588,000 after acquiring an additional 17,452,785 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,039,980,000 after purchasing an additional 29,812,530 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301,054 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,609,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,730 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,523,620,000 after acquiring an additional 36,566,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

