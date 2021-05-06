JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stake in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Nathan’s Famous were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the fourth quarter valued at about $332,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Nathan’s Famous during the fourth quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 230.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

NATH stock opened at $65.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.05 and a 200-day moving average of $60.11. The company has a market cap of $268.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.31. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.38 and a 12-month high of $73.27.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 14.60%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th.

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

