JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) by 232.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,209 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.21% of Entravision Communications worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EVC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Entravision Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Entravision Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 392.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,481,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

Shares of Entravision Communications stock opened at $4.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.24 million, a PE ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 0.63. Entravision Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $171.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.70 million. Entravision Communications had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised Entravision Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media, marketing, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Television, Radio, and Digital. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.