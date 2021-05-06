JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $520,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $18,625,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 18,968 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $557,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $67.72 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $67.09 and a 12 month high of $70.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.