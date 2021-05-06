JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Price Target to $219.00

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $187.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.50 and a 200-day moving average of $154.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $79.05 and a 12 month high of $192.32.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $520,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 837,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $1,793,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,797,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

