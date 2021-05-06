JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) by 2,831.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,398 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBS. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 20.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 191,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 33,095 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 13,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock opened at $7.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.93. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.84.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0714 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

