JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $21.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $19.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE HEP opened at $20.29 on Monday. Holly Energy Partners has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $21.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.75.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.52 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 40.34% and a net margin of 32.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 74.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 7.6% during the first quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 370,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after acquiring an additional 26,185 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 0.9% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 310,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.