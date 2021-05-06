JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 6,223 Shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,223 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.28% of Hurco Companies worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HURC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hurco Companies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,729,000 after acquiring an additional 23,844 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hurco Companies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Hurco Companies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Hurco Companies stock opened at $34.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.99 million, a P/E ratio of 147.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.37 and its 200 day moving average is $32.09. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $38.83.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Hurco Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th.

In other Hurco Companies news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $55,582.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical machining centers and turning centers.

