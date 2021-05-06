JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Investment Trust (LON:JGGI) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.29

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Investment Trust (LON:JGGI) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.29 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JGGI stock opened at GBX 424.15 ($5.54) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £634.63 million and a PE ratio of 21.92. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 296.80 ($3.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 435 ($5.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 419.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 393.63.

Get JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Investment Trust alerts:

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Investment Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.