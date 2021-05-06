JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Position Cut by ACT Advisors LLC.

ACT Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 48,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPST stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,487,209 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.78.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.