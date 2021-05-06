Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Stake Lessened by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its holdings in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 263.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of NYSE JMIA opened at $26.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Jumia Technologies AG has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $69.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 4.21.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.45 million. Jumia Technologies had a negative net margin of 120.62% and a negative return on equity of 135.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Jumia Technologies AG will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Jumia Technologies Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

