JustInvest LLC Acquires 4,071 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 98.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock opened at $77.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.96. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,897.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.79.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

