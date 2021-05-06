JustInvest LLC Buys 3,166 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 55.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 2.6% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 5.3% during the first quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $87.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.81%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $701,697.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,327 shares in the company, valued at $863,457.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $133,203.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,615.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,337 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,498. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.18.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

