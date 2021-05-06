JustInvest LLC Lowers Stock Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

JustInvest LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,899 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUFG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 284.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MUFG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $5.42 on Thursday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $6.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average is $4.86. The company has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.98 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 4.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

