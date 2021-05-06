JustInvest LLC Sells 1,686 Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

JustInvest LLC reduced its stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Methanex were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Methanex in the first quarter worth about $1,692,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Methanex by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Methanex by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after acquiring an additional 18,787 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Methanex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,165,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $395,000. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MEOH shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $45.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank downgraded Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $39.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.70. Methanex Co. has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $49.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 2.20.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Methanex had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

