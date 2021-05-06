K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) Insider Acquires £9,150 in Stock

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) insider Marco Vergani bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.39) per share, with a total value of £9,150 ($11,954.53).

Shares of LON:KBT opened at GBX 177.50 ($2.32) on Thursday. K3 Business Technology Group plc has a one year low of GBX 60.01 ($0.78) and a one year high of GBX 185 ($2.42). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 173.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 132.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of £79.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60.

K3 Business Technology Group Company Profile

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated business solutions to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors in the supply chain sector primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through Own IP and Supply Chain Solutions & Managed Services segments. The company offers enterprise resource planning and customer relationship management software, as well as point solutions, and hosting and managed services.

