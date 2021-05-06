Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

KDMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,080,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadmon in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDMN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.69. The company had a trading volume of 118,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The company has a market cap of $634.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.68. Kadmon has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $5.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.34.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 85.07% and a negative net margin of 768.36%. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.45 million. Research analysts expect that Kadmon will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

