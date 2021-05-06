KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) VP Sells $257,960.64 in Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) VP Michael David Smith sold 10,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $257,960.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,960.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

KALV opened at $24.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.89. The company has a market cap of $606.24 million, a PE ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 2.13. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.45% and a negative net margin of 229.45%. Analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KALV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 289.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

