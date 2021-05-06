KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $581.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. KAR Auction Services’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

KAR traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $16.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,914. KAR Auction Services has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.95.

KAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. KAR Auction Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

