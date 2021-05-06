KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $14.51, but opened at $16.21. KAR Auction Services shares last traded at $16.72, with a volume of 151,095 shares trading hands.

The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.33. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 169,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 29,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59.

About KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.