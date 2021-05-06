KAR Auction Services Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 5,153 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 6,864% compared to the average volume of 74 put options.

KAR stock opened at $16.83 on Thursday. KAR Auction Services has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.20, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.95.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.33. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $581.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAR. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 49.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 169,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 29,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

KAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

