KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $742.46

Shares of KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 742.46 ($9.70) and traded as high as GBX 850 ($11.11). KAZ Minerals shares last traded at GBX 849.20 ($11.09), with a volume of 316,788 shares trading hands.

KAZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 780 ($10.19) target price on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. KAZ Minerals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 672.50 ($8.79).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 853.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 742.46.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. KAZ Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.47%.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

