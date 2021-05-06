KBC Group NV Buys 4,323 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,323 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $266,076,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,158,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199,820 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,799,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,654 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,393.8% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,787,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,818 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.13.

ELAN opened at $31.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of -54.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

