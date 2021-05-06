KBC Group NV Decreases Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in UDR were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in UDR by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in UDR by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 112,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its position in UDR by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in UDR by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in UDR by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 184,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UDR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on UDR in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UDR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.58.

UDR opened at $45.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.27. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $47.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 69.71%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

