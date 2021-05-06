KBC Group NV Has $2.84 Million Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,840 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWL. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NWL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NWL opened at $28.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.68. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of -109.03, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 54.12%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

