KBC Group NV Has $2.97 Million Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.05% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $48.32 on Thursday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $50.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.55 and a 200-day moving average of $43.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.84.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $531,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $1,083,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 232,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,076,073.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,492. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.42.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

