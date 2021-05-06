KBC Group NV Increases Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

KBC Group NV raised its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth $154,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth $1,433,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 16.5% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $902,822.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,479 shares in the company, valued at $14,338,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.50.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $152.29 on Thursday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.38 and a 12 month high of $159.54. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.17.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

