KBC Group NV Sells 19,875 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,875 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after buying an additional 21,688 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,309,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,155,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAA. Robert W. Baird cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.36.

NYSE MAA opened at $152.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.23 and a fifty-two week high of $158.35.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $99,139.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,730.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 6,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total value of $946,130.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,836,682.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,671 shares of company stock worth $3,088,840. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.