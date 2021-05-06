KBC Group NV Sells 300,114 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 92.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,114 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 448.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $78.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.76 and a 200-day moving average of $74.90.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.15 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. Analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 73,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $6,648,948.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,321,287.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $7,146,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 368,177 shares in the company, valued at $32,285,441.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 420,369 shares of company stock worth $37,596,584. 5.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

