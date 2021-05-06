Keep Network (KEEP) Price Reaches $0.63 on Top Exchanges

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. Over the last week, Keep Network has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Keep Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep Network has a market cap of $316.83 million and approximately $8.63 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Keep Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00083710 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00019768 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00066072 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $472.12 or 0.00825110 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.00 or 0.00101366 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,329.00 or 0.09313397 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Keep Network Coin Profile

KEEP is a coin. It was first traded on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 503,961,359 coins. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Keep Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.