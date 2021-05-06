Keep4r Trading 18.4% Higher This Week (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 6th. During the last seven days, Keep4r has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Keep4r has a total market cap of $879,186.41 and $52,123.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep4r coin can now be bought for approximately $11.18 or 0.00019368 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00083346 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00019087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00065477 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.84 or 0.00804985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.78 or 0.00101785 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,211.10 or 0.09024244 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Keep4r Coin Profile

KP4R is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,608 coins. Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

Keep4r Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep4r should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep4r using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

