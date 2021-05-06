Kelly Services (KELYB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

NASDAQ:KELYB opened at $27.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.82. Kelly Services has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $90.36. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.90.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

