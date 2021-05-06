Kevin Rountree Buys 30 Shares of Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) Stock

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) insider Kevin Rountree bought 30 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £107.74 ($140.76) per share, for a total transaction of £3,232.20 ($4,222.89).

LON GAW opened at £107 ($139.80) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £3.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is £102.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is £103.58. Games Workshop Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 101.10 ($1.32) and a twelve month high of £121.60 ($158.86). The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a GBX 45 ($0.59) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 0.48%. Games Workshop Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Games Workshop Group Company Profile

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

