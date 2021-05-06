KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $26.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. KeyCorp traded as high as $22.62 and last traded at $22.52, with a volume of 105474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.40.

KEY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.21.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $520,289.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,897 shares of company stock worth $3,451,012. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 658.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,578,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,406,000 after acquiring an additional 10,919,935 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,147,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,775,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,178,000 after buying an additional 3,001,848 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,681,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,670,000 after buying an additional 2,839,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.87.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KeyCorp Company Profile (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

