KeyCorp Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Hayward (NYSE:HAYW)

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by KeyCorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $21.00. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.13% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hayward from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Hayward presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

HAYW opened at $24.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.22. Hayward has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $25.28.

In related news, CFO Eifion Jones bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $110,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick Roetken purchased 1,500 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 26,000 shares of company stock worth $442,000 over the last 90 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hayward stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

