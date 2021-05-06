Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Short Interest Update

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the March 31st total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $8.64 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $9.55. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.45.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark de MÃ©xico, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, makeup removing wipes, and liquid body washes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults.

